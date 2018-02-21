Joel Embiid And Al Horford Went Back And Forth On Which Basketball Player Is The G.O.A.T.

02.21.18

Basketball fans love to debate the credentials of the various players in the discussion for being the greatest of all time. Thanks to the official NBA Instagram account, we learned that the debate is also had by players who are bored while they sit on the bench during the All-Star Game.

Two of the big men on Steph Curry‘s All-Star squad, Joel Embiid and Al Horford, were sitting on the bench while the game was going on. Instead of sitting down and discussing strategy or anything like that, Embiid thought it’d be cool to pick Horford’s brain about the debate surrounding which player is the G.O.A.T.

Embiid started by asking about Michael Jordan, who he admits he never saw play. The Sixers’ big man then started breaking down why he doesn’t necessarily think Jordan is the best player ever based on statistics.

