Getty Image

Joel Embiid isn’t participating in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals but, in on-brand fashion, the Philadelphia 76ers center managed to inject himself into the proceedings during Game 4 on Monday evening. During the fourth quarter, Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes had a very interesting moment in which he seemingly lost the plot with the ball in his hands and a wide-open path to the rim.

Aron Baynes is lagging 😂 pic.twitter.com/IzPtLiFS7J — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 22, 2018

Moments later (and after some internet ribbing of Baynes through the prism of Al Horford pointing him in the right direction), Embiid popped up on Twitter, seemingly referring to Baynes as “Man Bun” and sharing what he really thinks.