Joel Embiid Called Rumors About Brett Brown’s Job Security ‘Bulls*it’

Getty Image

As the NBA community begins the postmortem on the Philadelphia 76ers inability to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, despite the going-all-in additions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris at the trade deadline, the biggest names on the 76ers held their exit interviews on Monday morning.

With emotions certainly still raw after Kawhi Leonard’s absurd buzzer-beater from the corner sent the 76ers to an early vacation, Joel Embiid wanted to make sure he defended his head coach, Brett Brown, who has come under fire.

After reports surfaced ahead of Game 7 that Brown could lose his job if the 76ers didn’t advance, Embiid sounded off after Game 7, calling the report “bulls*it.”

Joel Embiid on Brett Brown rumors: "I just thought (the rumor) was bullshit. He's done a fantastic job. He's been there through everything…I don't think he should have anything to worry about. He's an amazing coach and a better person." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 13, 2019

Butler also threw his support behind Brown, while acknowledging that their relationship still has plenty of room to grow.