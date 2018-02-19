Joel Embiid Thinks His First All-Star Game Proved He ‘Can Hang’ With The League’s Best

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #NBA All Star Game
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid played well in his first All-Star Game appearance, racking up 19 points and 8 rebounds in 20 minutes of action. His Team Steph lost to Team LeBron, but the winning and losing never really matters in the All-Star Game anyway, does it?

The point is that Embiid, after a stunted start to his career, truly has had an All-Star season and has emerged as one of the most dominant young forwards in the NBA. For all the buzz he gets on social media and by beefing or cracking jokes, his play this season has been the true highlight. And he’s claimed to have taken advantage of the All-Star experience over the weekend.

Embiid said he learned “how to be a pro” at All-Star weekend, and he was earnest about his desire to match up against the game’s best players.

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#NBA All Star Game
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

