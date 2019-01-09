The Philadelphia 76ers are playing quality basketball right now, even as buzz exists that everything isn’t perfect in the locker room. On Tuesday evening, Brett Brown’s team picked up a “taking care of business” victory over the Washington Wizards, holding serve in what became a 132-115 win in front of the hometown faithful.
From the outside looking in, that might seem like a run-of-the-mill result and, in some ways, it certainly was. However, Joel Embiid provided entertainment in a way that only he can and, this time around, it involved the always charismatic big man spending time in the crowd.
Join The Discussion: Log In With