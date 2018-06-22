Getty Image

Just like the rest of us, Joel Embiid watched the NBA Draft on Thursday night and had some thoughts. Considering he’s an NBA All-Star and a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, though, his opinions tend to mean more than most.

Embiid tweeted some critiques of the draft itself and some draft analysis, telling ESPN not to compare his injury history to draft pick Michael Porter Jr. But the biggest critique he had implicates the draft’s first overall pick.

On Thursday night, Embiid called out first overall pick Deandre Ayton by tweeting a warning to those who want to compare him to Ayton, saying the difference between the two is that Embiid actually plays “defense.”