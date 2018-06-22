Joel Embiid Warned Not To Compare Him To Deandre Ayton Because ‘I Play Defense’

#2018 NBA Draft #Joel Embiid
06.21.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Just like the rest of us, Joel Embiid watched the NBA Draft on Thursday night and had some thoughts. Considering he’s an NBA All-Star and a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, though, his opinions tend to mean more than most.

Embiid tweeted some critiques of the draft itself and some draft analysis, telling ESPN not to compare his injury history to draft pick Michael Porter Jr. But the biggest critique he had implicates the draft’s first overall pick.

On Thursday night, Embiid called out first overall pick Deandre Ayton by tweeting a warning to those who want to compare him to Ayton, saying the difference between the two is that Embiid actually plays “defense.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Joel Embiid
TAGS2018 NBA DraftDeAndre AytonJOEL EMBIID

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP