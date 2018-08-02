Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers were in a position to land an All-Star free agent this summer, but time the dust settled, players like LeBron James and Paul George chose to head somewhere other than the City of Brotherly Love. It’s not the worst thing in the world, because the Sixers still have Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, plus reports indicate Markelle Fultz might be returning to the form that led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

But still, striking out when the Eastern Conference is suddenly LeBron-less is unfortunate. In the eyes of Embiid, though, it’s not something worth getting riled up over. The Process spoke to Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports about the offseason in Philly, and he is fine with players going elsewhere, because he wants to be better than all of them.

“When my season ended, there was a lot of talk about adding guys,” Embiid said. “I literally did not really care because I want to get better. I want to be better than those guys that were mentioned, if I’m not already better than them. That was my message, just going into the offseason, finally the first one healthy and able to do whatever I want. That was my goal regardless.”