Joel Embiid only has a little bit longer to wait before he has his newest running mate. The Philadelphia 76ers made a highly-publicized move at the NBA trade deadline to turn a package headlined by Ben Simmons into James Harden and Paul Millsap. Neither dude was available on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, so the Sixers had to go into a matchup with one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference a little shorthanded.

The good news for Philly is they still have Embiid, who is capable of doing some pretty spectacular stuff, even though the Cavs have one of the most menacing frontcourts in the league. An example came in the second quarter of action, as Embiid stepped up to the free throw line and missed.

While Jarrett Allen was able to reel in the rebound, Furkan Korkmaz was able to poke it away, secure the ball, and dish it back to his big man. Embiid then had a clear lane other than Allen and the opportunity to pick up a head of steam, and goodness gracious, did he throw down — literally, I don’t think his hand touched the rim and he threw this in, instead.

JOEL EMBIID DUNK OF THE YEAR, NO QUESTIONS ASKED | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/KkcY6abCMu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 13, 2022

EMBIID DUNKED ALL OVER JARRETT ALLEN 😱 pic.twitter.com/4MOYVWedWA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

Allen is among the league’s premier rim protectors, so it would take something special to finish over him. It’s safe to say that this classifies as “something special.”