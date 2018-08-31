Joel Embiid Nearly Quit After Getting Dunked On During His First Scrimmage At Kansas

Joel Embiid has carved out a niche as one of the most entertaining basketball players on earth, but as it turns out, his career nearly came to a screeching halt upon arriving at the University of Kansas. Embiid penned a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Friday, one which documented some of the memorable moments his hoops career.

One of the lowest points came during his first practice with the Jayhawks basketball team, which included getting viciously dunked on by senior big man Tarik Black. In Embiid’s words, it was so bad that he went online and looked for flights home.

My very first scrimmage at Kansas, I got dunked on so hard by Tarik Black that I almost quit. Tarik dunked on me so hard that I was looking at plane tickets home. This guy was a senior. He was a grown man. I didn’t know what was going on. He got his own rebound and dunked over me so hard that everything went in slow motion.

He dunked the ball off my head, for real. But I didn’t even tell you the worst part. The worst part was that the entire Kansas women’s hoops team was sitting in the bleachers watching the scrimmage. The whole gym was laughing at me. It was crazy. Seriously, it was like a WORLDSTAR situation.

