Getty Image

Joel Embiid has carved out a niche as one of the most entertaining basketball players on earth, but as it turns out, his career nearly came to a screeching halt upon arriving at the University of Kansas. Embiid penned a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Friday, one which documented some of the memorable moments his hoops career.

One of the lowest points came during his first practice with the Jayhawks basketball team, which included getting viciously dunked on by senior big man Tarik Black. In Embiid’s words, it was so bad that he went online and looked for flights home.