The Philadelphia 76ers need a win in Game 3 of their series against the Boston Celtics. While the Sixers are good enough to rip off four straight wins, coming back from 0-3 down has never happened in NBA history, and even if it has, coming back from a hole that big is incredibly difficult.

The good news for the Sixers is Game 3 is in front of their hometown fans, and Philadelphia has been one of the toughest places to play in the NBA this season. It also helps that the Sixers have Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and both guys are capable of doing things that cause the crowd to become unglued.

Take, for instance, a sequence that occurred in the second quarter while Philadelphia was trailing by one. Simmons got out in transition and had his big man trailing him, so he dumped off a cheeky pass to Embiid to set up a dunk. The issue was Aron Baynes was there to try and take a charge. We say “try” because Embiid dunked on his head, anyway.