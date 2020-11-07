Early in the morning on Nov. 9, 2016, right after it became evident that Donald Trump would shock the world and defeat Hillary Clinton and become President-Elect of the United States of America, Philadelphia Sixers standout Joel Embiid did what he does as well as anyone in the league: got a post off. Embiid said that Trump’s election was proof that “America is tanking,” and in a nod to his employer, said the country needs to “Trust The Process.”

Well America is tanking!!! All we can do is Trust The Process… — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 9, 2016

Fast forward to almost exactly four years later and the tabled have turned on Trump. Multiple media outlets projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the Electoral College, making the former senator and Vice President the President-Elect of the United States of America.

NBA players have unanimously not been fans of Trump, who had used his status as the most powerful man in the world to demonize the league and its players. While he never singled out Embiid, the All-Star big man recalled his tweet from 2016 to troll Trump and praise America for getting him out of the White House.

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

Embiid is hardly the only Sixer to celebrate this — his teammate, Ben Simmons, tweeted that “good things happen in Philly” on Friday, a nod to both something Trump said during a debate and the role the city played in Biden erasing an Election Day deficit in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.