Joel Embiid’s Status For Game 1 Against The Nets Is Unclear Due To Knee Soreness

Associate Editor
04.12.19

Getty Image

Joel Embiid’s sore left knee has caused him to missed some time as the regular season marched towards its conclusion. But as it turns out, things might be a little worse than they originally appeared when it was believed he was being held out for precautionary reasons.

Embiid met with the media on Friday before the Philadelphia 76ers’ postseason push got underway on Saturday with their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets. When asked about his knee issues, Embiid said that it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to suit up for Game 1, although he stressed that the decision is his to make.

