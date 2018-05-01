Joel Embiid Had No Time For ‘Excuses’ About Hassan Whiteside’s Poor Playoff Performance

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat
04.30.18 58 mins ago


Getty Image

The end of the 2017-2018 season wasn’t particularly kind to Hassan Whiteside. The Miami Heat center saw his playing time drop significantly during the team’s first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and, in short, Whiteside didn’t love that. With his poor (and limited) showing as the backdrop, Heat president Pat Riley didn’t exactly hold back in a postseason interview concerning his starting center, indicating that Whiteside “wasn’t ready” and “wasn’t in great shape” (among other things) when the brightest lights of the season came on against Philly.

In predictable fashion, Whiteside’s long-time nemesis, Sixers center Joel Embiid, saw an opportunity to throw additional shade in his counterpart’s direction.

As you can see on Instagram, Embiid referenced his own injury issues (ones that didn’t seem to slow him down upon return) and gave it a little emphasis by saying that Whiteside had “no excuses” for his woes.

This, of course, wasn’t the first time that the two big men have gone at it with trash talk, with Whiteside even calling the feud off at one point. Still, it is always entertaining when Embiid is involved in beef of any kind and, even as his team prepares to begin its second playoff series with Whiteside sitting at home, he simply couldn’t help himself in this instance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat
TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEJOEL EMBIIDMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 days ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 5 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 6 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 6 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP