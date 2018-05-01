



Getty Image

The end of the 2017-2018 season wasn’t particularly kind to Hassan Whiteside. The Miami Heat center saw his playing time drop significantly during the team’s first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and, in short, Whiteside didn’t love that. With his poor (and limited) showing as the backdrop, Heat president Pat Riley didn’t exactly hold back in a postseason interview concerning his starting center, indicating that Whiteside “wasn’t ready” and “wasn’t in great shape” (among other things) when the brightest lights of the season came on against Philly.

In predictable fashion, Whiteside’s long-time nemesis, Sixers center Joel Embiid, saw an opportunity to throw additional shade in his counterpart’s direction.



My goodness, Joel Embiid owns Whiteside's soul pic.twitter.com/Iwu3aAqxpP — BD (@JayBeans15) April 30, 2018

As you can see on Instagram, Embiid referenced his own injury issues (ones that didn’t seem to slow him down upon return) and gave it a little emphasis by saying that Whiteside had “no excuses” for his woes.

This, of course, wasn’t the first time that the two big men have gone at it with trash talk, with Whiteside even calling the feud off at one point. Still, it is always entertaining when Embiid is involved in beef of any kind and, even as his team prepares to begin its second playoff series with Whiteside sitting at home, he simply couldn’t help himself in this instance.