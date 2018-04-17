Joel Embiid Is ‘F*cking Sick And Tired Of Being Babied’ After Philadelphia’s Game 2 Loss

The Miami Heat were able to even their series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, as they walked into the Wells Fargo Center and picked up a 113-103 victory behind a huge night from Dwyane Wade. It was one of those games where the absence of Joel Embiid, who was not cleared to take the floor after orbital surgery quite yet, was huge.

Who knows if having Embiid playing would have swung the result, but in a result where the Sixers looked like they needed a spark, having arguably the best center in the league on the floor would have been a huge boost. Sixers coach Brett Brown even went as far is to say the team could have used him.

Embiid, as he is wont to do, took to social media in response to the outcome of the game. But instead of the lighthearted posts we’ve come to expect out of him, Embiid was furious on his Instagram Story. A warning that he vents his frustration with some NSFW language.

