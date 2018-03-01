@mcten on Twitter

By now everyone in the NBA world has seen James Harden’s devastating crossover of Wesley Johnson from Wednesday night. It lit up social media and was the highlight of a 105-92 win, Houston’s 14th straight.

If you didn’t see it live, it’s tough to describe the context in which the crossover went down. Harden and the Rockets were dominating the Clippers, the point guard outscoring the home team by himself in the first quarter. Then Harden ruined Johnson’s life, stared him down, and drained a three, almost as if to say ‘this is too easy.’

From there the game never felt in doubt, and the reactions from other NBA players have been really interesting. Harden himself said he wasn’t trying to show up Johnson with his staredown, he was mostly confused. That’s entirely possible, by the way, as that kind of reaction to a move like that isn’t common. LeBron James called it a move you “dream” about, and Joel Embiid told reporters on Thursday that it was downright “disrespectful.”