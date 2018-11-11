Joel Embiid Says Wiggins And Towns Told Him He Should Get Along With Jimmy Butler

11.11.18 53 mins ago

Joel Embiid hasn’t had a chance yet to meet new teammate Jimmy Butler, but it’s meeting that 76ers fans everywhere should be fascinated to hear about.

Embiid and Butler both have very dynamic personalities. They’re competitors at a high level and care a lot about winning. Embiid is a fan of trash talk. Butler takes an ‘us against the world’ mentality no matter where he is. These two will either get a long swimmingly or go at each other’s throats.

Former Butler teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins told Embiid he is going to get along perfectly fine with Butler. They’ve spent the last year working with the guy so they know all about how he works. According to Embiid, Wiggins thinks Butler will be enough for the Sixers to win the East.

