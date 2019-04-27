Joel Embiid’s Knee Is Still ‘An Issue,’ But He Plans To Play More Against The Raptors

04.27.19

The Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes of winning the Eastern Conference might be dependent on Joel Embiid’s left knee. The All-Star center has been dealing with tendinitis in the knee, and while he was able to play against the Brooklyn Nets’ during Philly’s five-game series win, he did sit out Game 3 in Brooklyn. As it turns out, despite the layoff between the end of that series and the start of Philly’s conference semifinal matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the injury hasn’t gotten all that much better.

“It’s still not there. It’s still trying to get better,” Embiid said, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “But that’s an issue that’s going to be there at least all playoffs until I actually get some real time to get some rest and work on myself.

“But, we did a good job managing it,” Embiid continued. “Obviously I only averaged about 24 minutes last series, so this one I’m definitely going to need way more than that.”

