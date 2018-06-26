Joel Embiid’s Free Agency Pitch To LeBron James Is Extremely On Brand

Getty Image

Until LeBron James makes his free agency decision, the most of the rest of NBA free agency will be placed on hold as every team with a significant budget waits to see where James ends up and top players, most notably Paul George, also could be part of a package deal with LeBron.

That is why, along with fewer top stars on the unrestricted market, this year’s free agency talk has been almost exclusively about what James will do. As of now, most are expecting him to end up in Los Angeles, with the Lakers suddenly becoming the heavy favorites on betting markets to land James (and George as well).

However, Cleveland will factor in heavily, as LeBron has said family will be a major determining factor in his decision. The Rockets and Spurs seem all but out of the equation, but the Sixers will still likely make a strong push for LeBron with the best combination of money and situation to offer.

Joel Embiid is a big reason why the Sixers are an enticing destination for James, as he and Ben Simmons (who is close to LeBron) make up one of the best young cores in the league. Not only that, but they’ve proven they have what it takes to make it to the second round of the playoffs, although they also showed their youth with late mistakes in games throughout their run.