Almost all of the chatter heading into free agency is about LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers, with or without Kawhi Leonard already there.

James is in L.A. currently to make his decision, flying in on Saturday afternoon to some waiting for him at the small airport he arrived at after tracking his plane from Anguilla. If LeBron doesn’t go to L.A. as expected, most anticipate he’ll end up re-signing in Cleveland. That leaves the other possible LeBron suitors with very little in the way of hope, but until he’s signed they won’t stop trying to lure the best player in the world to their team.

After not opting in, teams like the Rockets and Celtics are almost officially out of the running for James, but the Sixers still have the cap space and situation to possibly make him think. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have spoken openly about recruiting LeBron, and on Saturday Embiid took a new approach with some negative recruiting against the Lakers on Twitter.