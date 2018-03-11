Joel Embiid Couldn’t Get Enough Of Lonzo Ball’s ‘Fire’ Album

Associate Editor
03.11.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

It’s no secret that things between Joel Embiid and the Ball family, namely Lonzo and LaVar, haven’t always been especially great. The Sixers’ big man and the founder of Big Baller Brand are both provocateurs whose paths have crossed in the past, which has led to both guys lobbing bombs at one another.

But time heals all wounds, as does running into one another after the Lakers and Sixers play during a game in December. All seems to be well between the two sides since then, which is good because Lonzo dropped an album last month and getting past the beef allowed Embiid to listen to it without immediately writing it off.

Embiid and Markelle Fultz decided to check out Born 2 Ball, Lonzo’s debut record, over the weekend. The Sixers’ big man issued a review on his Instagram Story, and as it turns out, he was a fan.

