Game 7 in Toronto on Sunday night brought out the best in the NBA. There was drama, a tense end game punctuated by a buzzer-beater that hit the rim four times before it fell. With that came triumph for Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors and an equally heavy despair for the Philadelphia 76ers.

That one of the lasting images from the game will be a photo that looks more like a Renaissance painting is fitting — the game had epic implications that will reverberate through the NBA for years to come. But whether Brett Brown will be fired or Kawhi Leonard will stay in Toronto past this season is something that wouldn’t be decided in the moments following Game 7.

The immediate aftermath of a stunning game, ended abruptly, is acceptance that it’s over. And for Joel Embiid, who guarded the Leonard shot that won it for Toronto, that was especially tough. Video emerged of Embiid near the locker rooms after Game 7, overcome with emotions and consoled by his girlfriend. A reporter shared that video with a quote from Brown about how the big man will grow from this moment.