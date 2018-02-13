Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers had a whirlwind of a day on Monday. The good news was that it ended on a high note, as the team beat the New York Knicks, 108-92. Every starter hit double digits in scoring, led by a 24-point outing from Dario Saric, while T.J. McConnell recorded a triple-double.

The day didn’t get off to as good of a start, though, as a piece by Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice highlighted the issues surrounding Markelle Fultz‘s journey to get back onto the basketball court. It included a ton of bizarre nuggets, like how the team is using virtual reality with the hopes of reminding him how to shoot.

At its core, though, the story showed that a whole bunch of people want Fultz to get back onto the court, but no one seems to know the best way for him to get there. And on Monday night, Joel Embiid tried to use his influence as the face of the organization to speak up about the current situation.