Joel Embiid Gave A Glimpse At A Potential Mask For The Postseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are scorching hot, to the point where the team has not lost a basketball game since mid-March. However, full-fledged optimism is tempered to some degree by the absence of Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined as a result of orbital surgery.

While all eyes are focused on Embiid’s potential return, the always entertaining big man provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what the future could entail and, in his trademark fashion, it arrived via social media. Embiid released a photo of himself on Instagram wearing an interesting mask configuration.

MASKED EMBIID 😱 pic.twitter.com/rAKREY7DND — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 11, 2018

With Embiid, virtually anything is possible, including the fact that his actual mask may not look anything like this. Still, it has always been assumed that he will need some level of protection when and if he returns to action during Philly’s playoff run and leave it to him to show the entire basketball world what it might resemble.

Obviously, the Sixers have been potent without their defensive centerpiece but, with a pending playoff match-up against a team that will almost certainly have more experience, Philadelphia being at full strength will be important. That means a timely return for Embiid but, if nothing else, we now have a look at a potential fashion (and safety) choice when he does take the floor again.