Joel Embiid Screamed In Michael Beasley’s Face After Robert Covington Dunked On Him

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monday night was very kind to the Philadelphia 76ers. First and foremost, the team picked up a lopsided victory over the New York Knicks, 108-92. In addition, point guard T.J. McConnell posted his first career triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists with six steals) and, for much of the night, it appeared as if Ben Simmons might even post the ultra-rare 5X5 before falling just short.

Still, the most entertaining singular moment of the evening likely came from Joel Embiid. After a Robert Covington put Knicks forward Michael Beasley on a poster by dunking all over him, Embiid garnered a technical foul for screaming in Beasley’s face in taunting fashion and pointing at the veteran swingman.

As you can see, the dunk was quite impressive and, afterward, Embiid took it upon himself to fire up the crowd in Philadelphia as only he can. He got called for a technical foul, which didn’t hurt the Sixers in the long run, and Embiid finished with a ho-hum 17 points and six rebounds in only 24 minutes of action.

With that said, few players can steal the show on a night chocked full of highlights and memorable performances in the way that Joel Embiid can, and he proved it once again.

