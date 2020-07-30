As the Philadelphia 76ers get ready for their first game at the Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid is running a giveaway in Philadelphia in which fans can win Mountain Dew/Process-themed Under Armour sneakers.

The bright-green sneakers, adorned with Embiid’s signature phrase, “PROCESS,” will be given away through riddles post on Embiid’s social media accounts that will lead fans to different spots in Philadelphia. Three winners will be selected who find each secret location, where they will scan a QR code to claim their potential prize.

So Mountain Dew is going to be giving away a few pairs of limited edition Joel Embiid/Under Armour sneakers in a promotion that starts tomorrow. They are, as you might expect, bright pic.twitter.com/Qpca2EdY7e — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 30, 2020

The giveaway will give fans an opportunity to interact with Embiid from a distance as the NBA tips off from its clean site in Orlando.

If they win, fans will receive a pair of HOVR Havoc 2 sneakers, designed specifically around the Mountain Dew brand as well as Embiid’s trust for The Process. The design was done by Texas-based Dank and Co. and certainly will be unique for the winners to wear around Philadelphia during the 2020 NBA season.

Embiid and the Sixers begin the seeding round of games on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as they take on the Pacers in a game with potentially big seeding implications for the NBA playoffs.