Joel Embiid Vows He’ll ‘Be A Nightmare’ For The Heat The Rest Of The Series

04.19.18 1 hour ago

Joel Embiid was heated during his first career playoff game. He often took out his frustrations on his new mask, tossing it to the ground when he was fouled or when he didn’t like the feel of his facial protection. He took it out on Justise Winslow and the Miami Heat as well, shoving him to the floor and blocking him en route to a Game 3 win that put the Philadelphia 76ers up 2-1 in their series.

Embiid had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes of action on Thursday night in what was a 128-108 win in Miami and a statement from Philadelphia.

He also saw Winslow try to break his mask by stepping on it after he chucked it on the floor. After the game, though, Embiid had a message for the Heat: there are more masks, and he plans to use them to be a menace all series long.

