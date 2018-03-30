Joel Embiid Needs Orbital Surgery And Has Been Placed In The NBA’s Concussion Protocol

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
03.29.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s still no official timetable for Joel Embiid‘s return to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the word “surgery” is now in the equation for what’s been described as an orbital fracture for the forward.

The Sixers’ star will undergo facial surgery after taking a blow to the head on Wednesday night when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz’s shoulder. Embiid left the game with what was described as a “facial contusion” and later posted a video of himself in the hospital with the caption “not good.”

Reports earlier on Thursday indicated that Embiid would not make the team’s two-game road trip, but as the day went on the talk was that he would be out longer than that. Now it seems all but certain, as the team released a statement on Thursday night that Embiid had suffered a fracture below his left eye and was also in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP