There’s still no official timetable for Joel Embiid‘s return to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the word “surgery” is now in the equation for what’s been described as an orbital fracture for the forward.

The Sixers’ star will undergo facial surgery after taking a blow to the head on Wednesday night when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz’s shoulder. Embiid left the game with what was described as a “facial contusion” and later posted a video of himself in the hospital with the caption “not good.”

Reports earlier on Thursday indicated that Embiid would not make the team’s two-game road trip, but as the day went on the talk was that he would be out longer than that. Now it seems all but certain, as the team released a statement on Thursday night that Embiid had suffered a fracture below his left eye and was also in the NBA’s concussion protocol.