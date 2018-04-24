Call Joel Embiid John Cena, Because He Says ‘Our Time Is Now’

Getty Image

It’s a great time to have any affiliation with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team looks like it has what it takes to upend the Miami Heat in round one of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and seeing as how no team in the Eastern Conference has looked as dangerous as they have so far, there’s chatter about how terrifying the Sixers will be over the next few years.

But in Joel Embiid‘s eyes, there’s no time like the present, and Philadelphia’s immediate future looks pretty good, too. While the Sixers certainly look like they’ll be a contender in the Eastern Conference for some time, Embiid thinks the window is open for Philadelphia to make noise right now.

Embiid spoke to the media on Monday, one day before the Sixers take the floor in Philadelphia with the chance to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He’s apparently pretty stoked for WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, because he dropped a famous John Cena line while discussing what lies ahead in the short and long-term futures of the organization.