Joel Embiid Is Available To Play In Game 1 Of The Sixers’ Playoff Series Against The Nets

04.13.19 37 mins ago

Joel Embiid will, indeed, suit up for the Philadelphia Sixers in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite knee soreness that put his status up in the air ahead of the start of the NBA playoffs, one of the game’s best big men is available for the Sixers as they begin their playoff campaign on Saturday against the Nets.

Embiid missed the final two games of the regular season, along with five of the last seven contests, in what seemed like a precautionary measure given that the Sixers’ place in the postseason was essentially locked up. But as the start of the playoffs loomed closer, there was rumbing that the status of Embiid’s left knee could keep him out of the start of the postseason.

Embiid was declared a game time decision on Friday and warmed up with the Sixers before they began the quest for a championship, and it seems like he felt good enough to take the floor.

