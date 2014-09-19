Joel Embiid Posts Instagram “Photo” Of Rihanna Cheering Him On At Kansas

We chronicled Joel Embiid’s (successful?) courtship of Rihanna all summer long. The Philadelphia 76ers big man turned to the pop superstar after striking out with Kim Kardashian, getting her to follow him on Twitter at the very least – and depending on whom or what you want to believe, perhaps more.
But apparently Embiid and Rihanna had us fooled all along. Based on a photo the Cameroonian import posted on Instagram tonight, it’s clear he and the Barbadian songstress have had a relationship for longer than he’s let on.
Greatest moment of my life…. An important person supporting Kansas and I last year #WeAllFromAfrica #Johanna
Yup, that’s Rihanna – donning an Embiid Jayhawks jersey, mind you – cheering on the NBA’s newest social media sensation at the University of Kansas. How sweet.
Here’s hoping this celebrity pairing doesn’t befall the fractured fate of so many before them.
