The rather one-sided rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers saw its latest chapter get told on Tuesday night. While there’s plenty of optimism in Philly about the various moves they made at the trade deadline, we saw they’re not quite ready to take down Boston, as the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics came out on top in the City of Brotherly Love, 112-109.

It was a hotly-contested game, which tends to be the case when these two teams square off. But after it was all over, Sixers star Joel Embiid seemed to be most annoyed with the officials, which didn’t call a foul on a late game possession in which Al Horford hit his arms while Embiid was going for a layup.

There are a million things that can get called in either direction over the course of an NBA game, and while Embiid could point to any number of things that irked him, it’s probably safe to assume this one — which led to a turnover down the stretch — got under his skin the most. As such, Embiid let it be known after the game that he wasn’t happy with how it was officiated, ending his press conference and then sending a message that will surely lead to a fine coming from the league.