Instagram/JoelEmbiid

Joel Embiid embraced “The Process” in Philadelphia more than any other player on the Sixers roster, and took it upon himself to make it a success.

He’s made “The Process” his own nickname and despite former GM Sam Hinkie being unceremoniously ousted in Philly, Embiid will gladly tell you he feels indebted to Hinkie and still speaks to him regularly. Embiid wants to make Hinkie’s vision a reality, and this season the Sixers have gone all-in with the trades for Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler to do so.

On Monday, Embiid revealed he had a new goldendoodle puppy on Instagram, and introduced Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid to the world lounging on his “Furrari” bed (and with his own Instagram page, @klausdeprocess).