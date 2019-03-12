Joel Embiid’s New Puppy Is Named After Sam Hinkie (And A ‘Vampire Diaries’ Character)

03.11.19 1 hour ago

Instagram/JoelEmbiid

Joel Embiid embraced “The Process” in Philadelphia more than any other player on the Sixers roster, and took it upon himself to make it a success.

He’s made “The Process” his own nickname and despite former GM Sam Hinkie being unceremoniously ousted in Philly, Embiid will gladly tell you he feels indebted to Hinkie and still speaks to him regularly. Embiid wants to make Hinkie’s vision a reality, and this season the Sixers have gone all-in with the trades for Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler to do so.

On Monday, Embiid revealed he had a new goldendoodle puppy on Instagram, and introduced Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid to the world lounging on his “Furrari” bed (and with his own Instagram page, @klausdeprocess).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDSam HinkieTHE VAMPIRE DIARIES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP