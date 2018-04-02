Getty Image

Joel Embiid took a frightening fall on March 29 when teammate Markelle Fultz ran into him. He’ll miss two-to-four weeks after surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone, and the Eastern Conference semifinals start on April 30. The playoffs start on April 14.

If he doesn’t come back until the later end of that range, that’s a whole round of basketball that Joel Embiid might not be around for, the first playoff basketball of Joel’s career and the first postseason run for Philly since The Process took hold.

That’s junk-o timing. Without Embiid on the floor this season the Sixers are an average defensive team and a crappy offensive one. Suddenly they’ll be charged with contributing playoff-level basketball for four games or more in the first round without their sterling center.

Average defensive teams and crappy offensive ones don’t typically last very long in the playoffs, presuming they make it at all. Good thing Embiid’s 76ers could have seven games in the first round to space this out.

Reggie Miller only got five.