Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook don’t seem like they’re especially big fans of one another. At the very least, the pair have had no problems expressing that they enjoy getting under the other person’s skin this year. The Sixers and Thunder have played twice this season, and both times, Embiid and Westbrook have got into it in one way or another.

The bad blood between the two carried over to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, if only for a moment. At one point in the second quarter, Embiid canned a three from way behind the three-point line. Because it’s the All-Star Game, Embiid took a second to celebrate the jumper.

This led to Kevin Durant firing an inbounds pass to Westbrook with the hopes of catching Embiid sleeping. Embiid, however, became aware of what was happening, and swatted Westbrook’s layup attempt.