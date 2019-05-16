Getty Image

The Sixers believed this was supposed to be the year that everything came together and they finally became contenders to, at the very least, win the conference. Joel Embiid had finally gotten a taste of playoff experience, Ben Simmons was not a rookie anymore, and the front office made some win-now moves in trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. LeBron James was out of the East. The Celtics were struggling. For a team like Philly, the stars looked to be aligning perfectly.

Unfortunately, that didn’t quite work out. While they wanted to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and maybe even the NBA Finals, a miracle Kawhi Leonard shot sent them home earlier than planned.

For Embiid, it was an extreme disappointment. The big man cried after Leonard’s shot went in, to the point that he was consoled by Raptors center Marc Gasol. Now that he’s had some time to reflect, Embiid has a more optimistic approach. He made a post on Twitter guaranteeing that he and the Sixers will come back stronger next season.

Hell of a season. Proud of my guys and I appreciate all the support you guys gave us all season long. Extremely disappointed and fell short of our goal but this is the motivation I needed and best believe I’ll be BACK EVEN BETTER AND STRONGER #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/sN7ufCM1pD — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 15, 2019

Beyond that, Embiid decided it was time to change up his profile picture.