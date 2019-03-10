Joel Embiid Is Back In The Lineup For Sixers-Pacers After An Eight Game Absence

03.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid has missed the last eight games with left knee soreness, and in that time the Sixers have tread water at 4-4, holding steady in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Boston.

The problem with that is, anything better than .500 over that post-All Star game stretch could have lofted them into the third spot out East and out of a first round matchup with the Celtics. Philadelphia currently sits a game back of the Pacers, who have managed to hang on to third at 42-24, a game ahead of the 41-25 Sixers, but will have a chance to pull even on Sunday when they meet in Philly.

For that key matchup, the Sixers are getting their star center back and that bodes well for their chances.With Embiid, the Sixers are 36-18 this season, compared to 5-7 without him, and facing Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and the Pacers they need his presence inside.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP