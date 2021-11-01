In the Philadelphia 76ers’ season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, superstar center Joel Embiid banged up right his knee after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas. While he’s suited up for the ensuing five games, he’s often been listed on the injury report and even said he “probably” shouldn’t have played against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 22.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid will sit out his first game of the season Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Pompey reported this absence was planned ahead of a stretch that sees the Sixers play six games in nine days, featuring two separate back-to-backs.

This off day was planned with the Sixers in the midst of playing six games in nine days, including two sets of back-to-backs. https://t.co/poTGVir8CV — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that “Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend, which revealed no concerns,” and that he should be back on Wednesday when Philadelphia faces the Chicago Bulls.

Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend which revealed no concerns, according to sources. Sitting this game is for rest, since Sixers have packed schedule. He’s expected back on Wednesday. https://t.co/Kve1flM3xW — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 1, 2021

Already down Ben Simmons for the time being, the Sixers are now without their two best players for Monday’s game, which will task Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and others to step up in pursuit of a third straight win. Through six games, Embiid is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals on 57.6 percent true shooting for the 4-2 Sixers, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference.