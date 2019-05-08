Getty Image

TORONTO — Before Game 5 even tipped off, you could tell something was very, very wrong. Joel Embiid took the floor at Scotiabank Arena for his pregame warmup looking obviously drained, his face flush, his left arm wrapped at the site where a needle — ostensibly one to insert fluids intravenously, as he had before Game 4 — had previously been inserted. The signature smile and effervescence that has made him such an endearing superstar was completely wiped away.

Anyone who has given the series an even passing glance knows why. Embiid has been sick for the past two games, dealing with an illness that has been called a few different things. Prior to Game 2, he was dealing with the stomach flu. After Game 4, it was described as flu-like symptoms. Before Game 5, it was called an upper respiratory infection. However it’s described, it’s evident that Embiid is a shell of himself — following Game 5, Brett Brown said his star center has been kept in bed due to a “significant temperature” over the last few days.

It all led to what might be the worst playoff performance of Embiid’s career at the worst possible time. The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Toronto Raptors, 125-89, to find themselves in a 3-2 hole with the series shifting back to the City of Brotherly Love for a crucial Game 6 on Thursday. A full-blown race against the clock is on during the lead up to that game to get Embiid healthy, because if he replicates his 13-point, 8-turnover, 6-rebound outing from Game 5, the Sixers are going to get the opportunity to enjoy the lovely springtime weather in Philadelphia way before they’d wish.

“I think you go back to Philadelphia and we can sorta recalibrate the things that we did well, get Joel a little bit more healthy, hopefully a lot a bit more healthy, and play in front of our fans,” Brown said after the game. “I think we’re gonna be okay. We’re going to be just fine if we can walk down and do the things we know we can do. There’s no dent to our spirit.”