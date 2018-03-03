Getty Image

Joel Embiid is the darling of the young social media generation when it comes to the NBA, and Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t far behind. However, the two budding superstars operate in very different fashion on the various online platforms, and a recent piece from Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover drives that point home with haste.

Golliver wrote extensively about Instagram’s impact on the league, and it is certainly worth a full read. However, the difference between the Milwaukee Bucks forward and the Philadelphia 76ers center was striking. For Antetokounmpo, his stated motivations on social media, including Instagram, come without an agenda.

“It’s an honor [to be considered the next star on the platform], but I don’t post with an agenda. I post because I want my fans to get to know me and I want to document my struggle. … My family, my friends, my country, and my team all mean something to me. If my followers see my dedication and the fun I have along the way, then I feel I am doing the right thing.”

Beyond that, he stated a preference for Instagram over Twitter, and while having “more followers” was also in the mix as to why, Antetokounmpo also shared that he wants to “show (fans) how I really am, to show them behind the scenes.”