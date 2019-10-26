Joel Embiid Won’t Play Against Andre Drummond And The Pistons Due To A Sprained Ankle

In a bit of news that will do no favors him as he works to shake his reputation for being injury-prone, Joel Embiid will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ second game of the year. Embiid tweaked his right ankle in Philly’s season-opening win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, and as a result, the team announced he’ll sit out against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 Joel Embiid → Out (right ankle) Mike Scott → Probable — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2019

Beyond the fact that it’s an unfortunate turn of events whenever someone has to sit out due to injury, Embiid having to miss a game against Detroit is a bit of a downer. The All-NBA big man has a bit of a rivalry with Pistons center Andre Drummond, one that has involved him talking trash on and off the floor and bringing his A-game whenever they match up. Plus, Drummond has looked outstanding this year, and watching a clash between himself and Embiid would have been a joy.

There’s no word on the extent to which Embiid’s ankle is banged up and if this is expected to prevent him from playing beyond this one game. Beyond the bum wheel, Embiid also underwent a dental procedure following a shot he took to the face from Celtics guard Jaylen Brown — Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports that Embiid suffered a laceration on his lip that required sutures.

The Sixers will next take the floor on Monday, when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.