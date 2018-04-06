Joel Embiid’s Surgery Was Successful And He’s Out Of The Concussion Protocol

04.06.18 42 mins ago

Philadelphia 76ers fans got good news about Joel Embiid on Friday, and all that’s missing is a timetable.

The Sixers reported on Friday that Embiid’s orbital surgery was successful and, perhaps more importantly, the forward passed his neurological tests and he is officially out of the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Embiid fractured a bone below his eye last week and needed surgery to repair it after teammate Markelle Fultz’ shoulder collided with Embiid during a game. Sixers fans were initially told the team would know more about his status after the surgery. Initial estimates were that Embiid could only miss two weeks after his surgery. An official timetable still hasn’t been established, but Friday’s update is certainly good news all around.

