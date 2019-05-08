Joel Embiid Told Drake The Sixers Would Be ‘Back’ In Toronto For Game 7

TORONTO — Joel Embiid didn’t have the best night of his life in Hog Town on Tuesday night. Not only was the Sixers forward suffering from the effects of an upper respiratory injury that clearly impacted his play, he had to deal with the Toronto crowd reveling in every opportunity to show him up.

First there was Kawhi Leonard’s triumphant dunk to end the first half, which saw Embiid take a hard screen to jar Leonard free and clear him for takeoff. Then there were other indignities, such as the jeers and cheers that came with his every turnover and missed shot. And later, when the game was clearly Toronto’s and Embiid left the floor for good, Raptors fans took the opportunity to mimic his airplane celebration that came with a dunk Embiid threw down late in Game 3 to seal the win for the Sixers.

Fans mimicked that celebration as he left the floor, including rapper and Raptors superfan Drake, who was sitting courtside on Tuesday night.

