Joel Embiid Trolls LeBron James On Twitter After Sixers Beat Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers last night for their first home win since April 14. Is that confirmation that LeBron James should have heeded Joel Embiid’s summer advice and joined him in the City of Brotherly Love? The rookie seems to think so. After last night’s win, the injured big man took to twitter to remind The King that he could be wearing blue and red instead of wine and gold.

Here’s Embiid’s original message to James from July, nonchalantly imploring the free agent to sign with the Sixers:

@KingJames hey bro hope you're having a good day…… Want to join us in philly?? Peace — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2014

And this is the social media sensation’s latest:

I told him to sign with us back in the summer and he didn't smh — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 6, 2015

Embiid and James were inactive for last night’s game, of course, so this playful jab isn’t what it seems on the surface. What really would have been awesome is if the Kansas seven-footer led his team to an upset of a LeBron-led Cavs squad. Oh, well. Maybe next season.

For now, this will certainly suffice.

