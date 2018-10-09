Joel Embiid Is Reportedly Signing A Sneaker Contract With Under Armour

Getty Image

Joel Embiid became on of, if not the, top sneaker free agents in the NBA recently as his rookie deal with adidas ran up and he hit the market ready to cash in on being one of the league’s fastest rising stars on and off the court. Gordon Hayward already found his new sneaker home with Anta, and Kawhi Leonard’s sneaker free agency has been predictably quiet, so Embiid can take center stage.

The star center has been seen in Under Armour during some of the Sixers’ preseason exhibition games in China — seen below in the Under Armour HOVR Havoc Mid.