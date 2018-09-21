Joel Embiid Says He Wants To Remain With The Sixers For The Rest Of His Career

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
09.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s increasingly rare for a player to remain with the team that drafted him for his entire career. Even in the previous generation, only Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, a small handful of others we’re forgetting managed to accomplish that feat.

The way the CBA works now, there is more player movement than ever before, and the pressure to compete for a championship requires multiple superstars to team up in a single location. Beyond that, players also have the freedom to choose their own adventures based on a variety of factors.

Just look at Kyrie Irving’s departure from the Cavs last summer, or the Kawhi Leonard situation this offseason, or more recently, Jimmy Butler requesting a trade from Minnesota. Amid that type of uncertainty, it isn’t usually in a player’s best interest to make blanket proclamations about their futures, the way Joel Embiid did on Friday when he reportedly said that he’d like to play the rest of his career in Philadelphia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP