Joel Przybilla (knee) likely out for the season

And it don’t stop, and it won’t stop for the Portland Trail Blazers. Already racked by injuries to Travis Outlaw, Nic Batum, Greg Oden, Rudy Fernandez and Patty Mills, the Blazers have likely lost starting center Joel Przybilla for the rest of the campaign.
In the first quarter of tonight’s game at Dallas, Przybilla got tangled up with Erick Dampier and left the game after hurting his knee. Later on, it was reported that Przybilla suffered a ruptured patella tendon and dislocated patella, basically a worse injury than the one Oden suffered a couple weeks ago.
LaMarcus Aldridge is playing center for the time being, Juwan Howard is getting major PT, and the Blazers have had to dust off rookie PF Jeff Pendergraph — who hadn’t played a minute all year before tonight. One of the deepest teams in the NBA going into the season, the Blazers’ depth has been stretched beyond the limit; without a true center or a natural rebounder on the roster, unless they can pick somebody up in a trade, it will be tough for them to advance in the playoffs.
playoff spot just opened up
goodbye dre.
bayless, say hello to some pt!!
man this sucks fantasy wise. had oden to start the yr, dude got hurt so picked up pryzbilla. now might have to take a look at juwan.
wonder what team is gonna slip into the playoff spot that the blazers had.
And Roys shoulder is fucked
never seen a team feel the injury bug to this extent
even coach is injured
No feel sorry for my Blazers :(, Hope Santa gives em a nice gift for Christmas!
easy.
trade andre miller and some draft picks and get two live bodies in the paint
maxiel, haslem, bass– guys who can complement la and let him concentrate on o while the enforcers work on d
Well they’re gonna have to get off their arrogant stances about trades and playing time now.
Incredible.
Should be very interesting to see what they do.
I think they need to make a major play for a big man, maybe give up more than miller…
Rod Benson and Chris Dudley are available.
ride this out…get another decent draft pick…try again.
dam i hate to see portland go out like this. Their roster is stacked and i would’ve loved to see them give one of these other western power teams some problems in the playoffs. But the Mavs are my team and they beat us last night so i aint that mad bout their injuries
they’ll make tha playoffs. but with the no.7 or no.8 seed even in this state they are still better then NO and they’re on par or better than Sacto, Memphis and OKC. And when the playoffs start only pryzbilla will still be injured. with oden gettint 10 mpg. they’ll scare the living isht out of anyone who plays them in the first round except for houston they just don’t care. and can anyone tell me why houston has signed von wafer? that move makes no sensse especialy with Tmac coming back… 10 points and three assitst in 8 minutes? he needs PT and houston can use a healthy mac.
Look at the Golden State Warriors and their injuries, the Blazers don’t have it that bad, no pitty from the bay, don’t wanna hear it.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO…I hate to take it there, but JPVG (Joel Przybilla the Vanilla Gorilla) has been my fantasy good luck charm for years. I just drop whoever my worst player is, pick him up, wait for Oden to get injured, and laugh my way to the chip. I was right again this year, and traded away my 2nd center because I knew JPVG could hold it down.
Damn. Fantasy Doctor, if you’re reading, the Warriors PT issues ain’t got SHIT on the Blazers’ injury issues.
andre miller goes in a 3 way trade to get a decent big man back?