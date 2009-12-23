Joel Przybilla (knee) likely out for the season

And it don’t stop, and it won’t stop for the Portland Trail Blazers. Already racked by injuries to Travis Outlaw, Nic Batum, Greg Oden, Rudy Fernandez and Patty Mills, the Blazers have likely lost starting center Joel Przybilla for the rest of the campaign.

In the first quarter of tonight’s game at Dallas, Przybilla got tangled up with Erick Dampier and left the game after hurting his knee. Later on, it was reported that Przybilla suffered a ruptured patella tendon and dislocated patella, basically a worse injury than the one Oden suffered a couple weeks ago.

LaMarcus Aldridge is playing center for the time being, Juwan Howard is getting major PT, and the Blazers have had to dust off rookie PF Jeff Pendergraph — who hadn’t played a minute all year before tonight. One of the deepest teams in the NBA going into the season, the Blazers’ depth has been stretched beyond the limit; without a true center or a natural rebounder on the roster, unless they can pick somebody up in a trade, it will be tough for them to advance in the playoffs.