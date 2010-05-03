John Calipari called “sleazy” in Kentucky/Washington fallout

And we’re back with another John Calipari story.
At the end of a week that had to go down as an L for the much-hyped, much-criticized Kentucky coach — where he got the news that top recruiting target C.J. Leslie was choosing N.C. State over UK — Calipari found himself in the middle of another mini-controversy.
Terrence Jones, a 6-9 All-American who could play up to four positions in college, announced in a press conference at Jefferson High School (Portland, Ore.) that he was committing to the University of Washington. Jones picked UW over Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.
And then the drama began. As Jones appeared unsure and even regretful of his decision to some observers minutes after putting on the UW cap, reports began to surface that Calipari was still putting pressure on Jones after the press conference to reconsider Kentucky. In the Seattle Times it was initially reported that Calipari called Jones after the announcement to make his final pitch, but that was later retracted. Times reporter Percy Allen reiterated that Calipari and Jones did have a conversation — after which Jones “seemed pained” — but that he didn’t know exactly who called who.
In this morning’s edition of the Times, columnist Steve Kelley weighed in. Here is that piece in its entirety:
Every coach preaches the notion of never giving up. Every coach wants his players to believe that no deficit is too deep, no comeback too impossible.
Down by 15 with 10 minutes to go, every basketball coach will holler to his team, “We’ve got to ratchet up the defense. We need some stops. Keep grinding. We can win this thing.”
But there is a time when a coach should give up. There is a time when the clock has run out and a coach should shake a player’s hand and admit defeat.
Take Friday, for instance, when Terrence Jones and his best friend Terrence Ross announced at a joint news conference, held at their Portland high school, they were going to play basketball for Washington.
It was a day for celebration. It was their day, nobody else’s.
Then after their announcements, according to reports, Jones showed enough class to call Kentucky coach John Calipari to tell Calipari he was going to Washington.
Calipari reacted like a coach who hadn’t heard the final buzzer. Jones still hadn’t signed his letter of intent. To Calipari, that meant the game was still on, and there’s no quit in Coach Cal.
Who knows what Calipari told Jones? Who knows what suggestions and promises were made? Who knows what game-changing strategy Calipari was employing?
Temporarily, at least, Jones postponed his decision to go to UW. Instead of allowing Friday’s news conference to be celebratory, Calipari cloaked it in confusion.
Maybe nothing Calipari said to Jones was against NCAA rules, but with Calipari there is always room for suspicion.
Maybe he merely was lauding the idea of an education in the Bluegrass State. Certainly he has plenty to sell. There are few programs with the history of Kentucky basketball and few states as consumed by the sport.
I remember when Mark Pope was transferring from Washington and considering either Utah or Kentucky. I was talking with Utah coach Rick Majerus the day Pope visited Kentucky.
“We have no chance,” Majerus said. “Once a kid visits Kentucky, it’s over for us.”
Pope won a 1996 NCAA title with coach Rick Pitino at Kentucky.
Coach Cal is used to getting his man. From Marcus Camby to Derrick Rose, from Tyreke Evans to Chris Douglas-Roberts to John Wall, he rarely hears “no.”
Already he is 1 for 1 against the Huskies this recruiting season, signing Turkish big man Enes Kanter, who earlier was assumed to be going to Washington.
How does Cal do it?
When it comes to recruiting, Calipari plays his own game and writes his own rules. And if by chance he runs afoul of the NCAA and gets his university in trouble, Coach Cal quits and leaves the cleanup to the schools.
It happened at Massachusetts. It happened at Memphis. Some day it probably will happen at Kentucky.
“We’ve gotten into this situation where integrity is really lacking, and that’s why I’m glad I’m not coaching,” former Indiana coach Bob Knight said last winter at a fundraiser for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. “You see we’ve got a coach at Kentucky who put two schools on probation and he’s still coaching. I don’t understand that.”
Coach Cal is like the soap-opera villain who runs roughshod over some fictitious TV town. He’s the guy who terrorizes the citizenry; the guy who, despite heaps of evidence, the local law enforcers aren’t able to arrest.
He’s a hoops Houdini.
Maybe Calipari’s talk with Jones wasn’t against NCAA rules, but it was sleazy.
We don’t know what he said to Jones. All we know is before the phone call, Jones was coming to Washington. After the phone call, Jones wasn’t so sure.
Probably Jones, a 6-foot-9, do-everything player, will come to Washington and automatically make the Huskies a player in the 2011 NCAA tournament.
But why did Calipari have to slime a day meant for celebration?
People who cover college basketball will tell you that Calipari wouldn’t be the first coach to make a last-ditch attempt at a recruit before the letter of intent was signed. Some see it as sleazy, and personally I wouldn’t do it, but I’m not made like that. I’ve never been one to question a kid’s college decision; I look at athletes like “regular” students and respect that it’s their life and they have their reasons. But I also don’t have my job riding on the back of a teenager’s whims.
So in a sense, I don’t blame Calipari for doing what he did — if in fact he did anything shady. I do know, however, that no story had surfaced about Kansas’ Bill Self, UCLA’s Ben Howland or new Oregon coach Dana Altman getting involved with Terrence Jones after he’d made up his mind.
I love the dribble drive offense but this dude is a Fing scum bag
Everyone wants to point a finger at Calipari yet nobody knows for sure what was said, who called who, or what really is going on in Terrence Jones head. It’s plausible that anything was said on either end but yet we will go ahead and put articles out there making Calipari the villain without any true journalistic sources confirming he was ethically wrong.
Your article goes down like a 5 year old kid who got his candy stolen but by who you don’t know. What a joke.
Nobody to blame but Jones on this one. He’s a big boy now and he’s responsible for his actions. If he truly wanted to go to UW then he would have told Coach Cal so and it would have been a done deal.
I have to say I wholeheartedly agree with Steve Kelley. John Calipari is in no danger of losing his job, has the number 1 point guard in the 2010 class and the number 1 recruit in the 2011 class. Sure Jones is a high-level talent(hell, he could be what Lebron could have have been in college) and he hadn’t signed his letter of intent, but he obviously wants to go to UW, so let him be, Coach Cal.
I also agree that Coach Cal has a spotty record when it comes to following the NCAA guidelines as well, but that will work itself out someday. If Coach Cal did not accept the news about Jones’s college decision well, it just further reflects a shortcoming in his professional demeanor, one that needs to be worked out fast if he wants to attract high level recruits in the future.
*If Coach Cal refused to accept the news about Jones’s college decision(which seems to have been implied by all parties reporting this story), it just further reflects a shortcoming in his professional demeanor, one that needs to be worked out fast if he wants to attract high level recruits in the future.
college basketball sucks. I rather watch ball at the local ymca
I wholeheartedly agree with Steve Kelley’s friend at The Seattle Times, Percy Allen, who has quite a different take, not mentioned here by Mr. Burton:
“Not sure why so many folks are bagging on Calipari. He’s competing. That’s what he expects of his players and that’s what he’s doing. It’s what coaches do. I remember Pete Carroll competing to keep Mark Sanchez the day the USC quarterback announced he was turning pro. Carroll got killed for it by the media and fans, but so what. Coaches tell their players to compete until the final seconds of a game and Calipari is acting accordingly. I believe he spoke to Jones yesterday, but only a handful of folks know what was said.”
And to set things straight, the recruiting process ends with a signed LOI. According to Sports Illustrated. If you don’t like the rule, change it. But don’t criticize the coach who knows how the game is played and takes advantage of his opportunities.
The latest from The Seattle Times is that Jones called Cal. If that makes any difference. And according to Terrence Ross, Cal told Jones he was disappointed. That’s as much as anyone knows right now. If it turns out Jones led Cal on, in turn causing Leslie to commit elsewhere, it’s quite a different story, isn’t it? So let’s wait to see what’s what before forming hard and fast opinions.
Facts and opinions…There are lots of both in the world. However, there are very few of the first in this article and lots of the second.
as much as a sleeze Calipari may be the article is completely skewed and lacking in facts. Firstly UMASS and Memphis never were on probation. Secondly this is making it sound like the schools got in trouble for cheating during recruitment. This is not at all the case. Marcus camby hired accepted money from an agent during the tournament and Derrick Rose cheated on his SAT (but was cleared by the NCAA clearing house).
Maybe he does cheat. But there is no proof and this article is laden with slime as well.
Altman, Self and Howland didnt try to sway JOnes because JONES DIDNT CALL THEM IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE PRESSER. Jones called Cal immediately which is a sign that he was wavering. Didn’t you hear the presser? Jones said, “The school I will probably attend is Washington.” PROBABLY ATTEND!? He didnt know where he was going during his presser. He just picked a hat literally at the very last second. It wasnt like Cal try to talk someone out who was ADAMENT about going to UW! And I’m sure if Jones never called Cal, the two wouldn’t have spoken – at least not immediately. So before you go saying that Howland, Self and Altman have more class or play by the rules, look at the facts and realize that Jones was caught in the moment when he picked UW. And when he called Cal it was probably evident to Cal that he was still unsure. If you were in Cals shoes wouldnt you continue recruiting at that point? I know I would!
Exactly why the media…especially Mr. Austin Burton in this case are the problem today. Without knowing anything, Sir Burton here goes pointing the finger at Calipari. You have no idea what went down. This all falls on Terrence Jones. It’s his college decision! If he wanted it to be a done deal to UW, then by god it would be a done deal to UW. There is no way Calipari is in anyway “sleazy” in this case. He answered his phone, talked to the recruit calling him, and now said recruit can’t make up his mind. Stop pointing fingers Burton, because you don’t know the facts.
If Jones doesn’t want to talk to other coaches who might make him feel bad, all he has to do is sign a LOI. Until he signs a LOI, he is a college basketball recruit, he can be phoned by ANY coach (look it up, I did). I hope he decides to go where HE wants to go. Its HIS decision, and he should ideally be able to make it without pressure. He chose first in a room full of people wanting him to go to UW. Then he had second thoughts. Then someone called someone. Is this so difficult to say, “I’m going elsewhere. Goodbye.” No one even considers what Jones wants, just assumes Cal is doing something wrong. What is the old saying about assume? ass/u/me. All this talk about Cal being unethical is absurd.
couldn’t jones have waited to commit if his heart wasn’t in the decision? dont’ walk down the aisle until your ready to marry.
This article is entirely based on this reporter’s opinion. It’s a shame that folks like this pile on a guy like Cal. No Cal program has been put on probation. Cal has not broken any rules. Amazingly, this reporter find Bob Knight to have stronger morals after he pushed/bullied around his players and various staff members at IU AND told women they may as well lay down and enjoy being raped. I have no allegiance to KY or Cal, but I’d much rather have my son play for Cal over Knight any day.
What a ‘sleazy’ journalist to attempt to recreate a slant based on opinion with the fact(s) jumbled around!!!
Jones, as others have indicated, was leaning, swaying toward Kentucky then out of desperation decided to give his homeboys more credit than needed and selected the University of Washington. The kid really had to have been nervous/nauseous to select the KU cap in error before annoucing his decision. As reported he, Jones, called Cal. No LOI had been signed. Did he also call the schools of his ‘final five’ to annouce his selection? Obviously not. Cal has openly stated he will NOT have any more contact with a recruit until a recruit has publicly decommited from the school commited to. Hopefully the kid can get with his parents and make his final choice by signing/sending a LOI to the school the three of them believe will be in the best interest of Jones….and soon.
all the stories remind me of fox news no facts
Everybody loves to pile on Cal because it’s easy to do so. How about Knight’s comments first of all. Knight is the biggest hypocrite in the game. He only got reprimanded for physical abuse, which is much worse than finding out your star player took cash after the fact. Oh wait, it’s not worse. And Knight was ignorant as Those teams weren’t put on probation.
As for the stealing of a commited kid, how about everyone look into Duke’s involvemnet with Austin Rivers. You’d know that Rivers was commited as much is Jones is with UW, but Coach K was after him every chance he got, and now Rivers is looking again.
I watched the presser, and Jones never really looked comfortable picking ANY school that day. He had his home town people and his best friend pulling at him to choose what they wished, which may not be what the kid wants. And Jones also might have his best bud’s academics in mind. The other Terrence has much work to do to even be eligible next year at UW.
I am absolutely amazed at the talkbacks in this article. Kudos to Dime readers for actually seeing through a paint-by-numbers hit piece short on facts and long on innuendo.
The fact of the matter seems to me to be this: Calipari pushes the envelope, and he’s been damn successful at doing so. Combine that fact with the resources and exposure he has at UK and you have a powerhouse. And the rest of the college basketball world hates it.
Until a LOI is signed, all recruits are fair game. Ask Coach K and Austin Rivers. Ask any Division I football coach, where this practice isn’t only accepted, but expected.
And Bob Knight? Between his chair throwing, joking about rape, and physical assaults I’m surprised he has time to watch college basketball. He sure doesn’t have any grounds to wax poetic about its downfalls.
Kentucky fans are hilarious. Everybody in the room is telling you something stinks, yet you refuse to investigate whether there’s a dead fish in the garbage.
The funniest part is UK fans are so defensive of Calipari and he hasn’t even won them anything. Ooh, the Elite Eight! You’re acting like dude is Coach K (four chips) or Bob Knight (three chips) when he has … let me look it up … ZERO championships. Ben Howland at UCLA has been more successful in his career than Calipari, yet you guys act like you got the best coach in the game. Kentucky didn’t win it all last year, your team got worse for next year and Duke got better. So what do you think is gonna happen? One of my boys said it best, National Signing Day is Kentucky’s national championship as long as Cal is there.
No wait — the more funny part is that as defensive as UK fans are about Cal right now, as soon as he takes another job, they’re all going to turn on him and call him a traitor and a crook. Just watch and laugh.
Seems both sides are a little skewed. As a UK fan, there are some things about the program under Cal that seem a little off. But he has never been connected to any violations and has seemed to have had the right reaction both times. Cal turned Camby in at UMass and he asked the NCAA to look into Rose’s SAT before he came to Memphis. UK fans will always be an obnoxious bunch and the rest of the country will hate them for it. It does seem funny Coach K is catching no grief for keeping the press on this Rivers kid.
Many UK fans are ignorant cheerleaders and are annoying. Coach Cal may leave them at any time and they will turn on him. But, he has returned the program to excellence.
While many feel the team next year will take a step back, they could be just as good. In reality, last year’s team was never as good as their record indicated. At times, they had too much talent and didn’t always gel. I tell you one thing, if there’s an NBA lockout and there are no 1 and dones, or perhaps only the Knight goes, they could go undefeated the year after next.
No one knows what was said, but yet this guy tries to make Coach Cal seem like a sleeze ball? Listen dude, you don’t know what was said and you don’t know if Jones was having second thoughts about his decision. Nobody really knows for sure except for Jones and Calipari so stop feeding the fire, when you are a blabbering idiot. It’s obvious you have no clue what you are talking about, and since Coach Cal is at Kentucky, anything he does is apparently shady, like signing John Wall and Demarcus Cousins just because they decided to come to Kentucky. This is quite possibly the most biased article I have ever read. But oh well, you are entitled to your own opinion therefore I am giving you mine.
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM