Getty Image

The NBA’s eligibility rules offer boon of athletic talent for NCAA men’s basketball teams since the rules forced high school players to wait a year before entering the NBA Draft. University of Kentucky coach John Calipari is certainly one coach who has made the most of those rules, encouraging freshman to come to Kentucky, play for a season, and then go make that money.

But Calipari is open about his thoughts on the one-and-done rule, and he isn’t interested in preserving it to keep his pipeline of frosh talent to fuel his program. Even if it helps him, the Kentucky coach says the rule should be changed and players and their families should be given the option to go directly into the NBA Draft from high school.

Calipari spoke at a TCU basketball camp in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend. He also sat down with the Star-Telegram‘s Max Engel for a wide-ranging interview that included the coach revealing he’s talked to the National Basketball Player’s Association about eliminating the rule altogether.