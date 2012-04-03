John Calipari Finally Has His Championship; A Rivalry Is Brewing In The West

The two winningest programs in NCAA history met in the N.O. Bayou last night, and when it was all over, one thing was clear: Kansas would’ve had to be perfect to stop Kentucky. The game didn’t really heat up until the second half, but we knew pretty early it was going to be a great game. By the game’s first TV timeout, there were already more highlights than all of last year’s title game. And when Kansas finally did make their push, in part behind Tyshawn Taylor (19 points), it was the sniping from Doron Lamb (22 points) and Marquis Teague (14 points) that put the kids to bed … Of course, Kentucky’s 67-59 title win would’ve never happened if it wasn’t for this summer’s No. 1 draft pick, Anthony Davis. The dude made ONE shot, and yet still had the most impact on the game with 16 rebounds, five dimes, three steals and six blocks. He’s obviously awesome, but to listen to Clark Kellogg, Steve Kerr and Jim Nantz talk about him, you would think they never saw Ewing, Duncan, Robinson, Olajuwon and lots of other great college front line players. … Say what you want about Jeff Withey, but that boy can block some shots. He had two in the opening minutes that could’ve killed small children in the stands. Too bad that defensive prowess couldn’t lend a helping hand on the other end. Withey was lost in the post, looking like a blind Tyrus Thomas down there. The rest of his team wasn’t much better, even Thomas Robinson (who had 18 and 17, but did it in the most inefficient, “I can’t make a shot over NBA length” way possible), and the guards were driving in there and putting up some softies that Kentucky was grabbing and going the other way. Kansas was shooting more blanks than The Fray because Kentucky was altering everything, and Davis broke the all-time freshman record for blocks in a season. The ‘Cats had Teague on the outside going coast-to-coast, and even banging a three, as well as Davis nearly out-rebounding the entire Kansas team on the inside. By the half, Kentucky was up 14, and Anthony Davis hadn’t even scored, and yet he looked like the best player on the court … Tyreke Evans (24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) had one of his best games of the year as Sacramento took it to the Timberwolves, 116-108 … And Paul Millsap exploded for 31 points and 11 boards in Utah’s five-point win over Portland … Chris Singleton spent $10,000 on lottery tickets this past week in hopes of landing that $640 mill, saying he didn’t regret it because it was “either that or blowing it in the clubs.” Okay dude. That wasn’t even the worst part. Singleton said he had to drive to different places because no outlet could print that many tickets at once. Imagine how much time he must’ve spent driving all over the place in an effort to drop 10k? This is one of those classic rookie stories that reminds you half these dudes think Lil B is good music. In relation to his own salary, this isn’t much at all. Still funny though … Keep reading to hear about one ridiculous Blake Griffin dunk …
John Calipari Finally Has His Championship; A Rivalry Is Brewing In The West
uproxx 04.03.12 6 years ago
