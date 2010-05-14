John Calipari: “I will be coaching at Kentucky next year”

We’ve heard all the rumors. There was that one, win or lose, that the Cavs were going to fire Mike Brown after the season and try and bring in John Calipari. There was that one that had Coach Cal going wherever John Wall was headed. And there was that one that had him landing with the Bulls. But no matter how many times Calipari’s said that he’s not leaving, people still don’t seem to believe him. This morning on Twitter, he’s tried to make his stance blatantly clear.

“I’ve said many times that I’ve got the best job in the country,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “Still the speculation runs wild and I can’t stop that. I want to address this with the Big Blue Nation one last time, I will be coaching at Kentucky next year. Now let’s finish what we started!”

For Kentucky fans, this is great news. Although everyone has to flirt with the NBA, Calipari has the best job in basketball. Why give it up for another shot in the League?

What do you think? Is Calipari making the right decision or should he try his hand at the NBA again?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.