John Calipari: “I will be coaching at Kentucky next year”

We’ve heard all the rumors. There was that one, win or lose, that the Cavs were going to fire Mike Brown after the season and try and bring in John Calipari. There was that one that had Coach Cal going wherever John Wall was headed. And there was that one that had him landing with the Bulls. But no matter how many times Calipari’s said that he’s not leaving, people still don’t seem to believe him. This morning on Twitter, he’s tried to make his stance blatantly clear.
“I’ve said many times that I’ve got the best job in the country,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “Still the speculation runs wild and I can’t stop that. I want to address this with the Big Blue Nation one last time, I will be coaching at Kentucky next year. Now let’s finish what we started!”
For Kentucky fans, this is great news. Although everyone has to flirt with the NBA, Calipari has the best job in basketball. Why give it up for another shot in the League?
What do you think? Is Calipari making the right decision or should he try his hand at the NBA again?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
What’s the track record for college coaches who failed in the NBA, went back to college and succeeded, then made a comeback in the NBA?
Way to step up for your school Coach Cal.
Wow… imagine all the speculation that would have been squashed if Bron would have come out with something like that anytime within the 3 year “Bron to NY” push.
Once again… it must suck to be a Cavs fan and be treated like that for these past few years.
(Reason #43 for why do haters hate Lebron ^^^ )
I love it that everyone bitches and moans that all the posts are about Lebron, then dime puts up an article about Coach Cal (not even about the NBA, never mind Lebron) and we can’t even last TWO GOD DAMNED posts before the Lebron-haters turn it into another Lebron article… Go figure. I think the Anti-lebrons are actually more lebron obsessed than those of us who like him.
YOU ARE ALL GAY FOR LEBRON AND YOU KNOW IT.
That wasnt aimed at you btw fallinup, I just realised that i spend 10 minutes a day reading pro-lebron stuff on this site every day and about 3 hours reading Lebron Hate. I therefore came on to conclude that all the Lebron haters care more about Lebron than us believers.
And anyone who is in anyway offended or feels like I am in any way adressing you, you are therefore admitting you are a Lebron hater and by the power of transferal, admiting you are gay for Lebron, as stated beforehand. Algebra is awesome.
Not to worry…….Cal won’t leave Kentucky until they are ready to be put on probation again….that gives him another year or two.
[www.youtube.com]
yea that is soo true. all the hate is geared towards lebron on this site (outside of dime’s fetish love for the dude). And true bron fans don’t even comment as much as the haters do.Ya’ll have become subconsciously in love with the dude u haven’t even realized it. Just as gays never knew they like men until they realized it! Maybe bron’s playoff exit is what makes ya’ll realize your hate (really your love) for dude is this is the beggining of ya’ll wonderful gay love marriage! look just appreciate the game ppl. Let’s not turn dimemag.com into whohateslebron.com
signed sincerely,
DaGhost
@ Sweet English… no offense taken.
But…. Coach Cal and Bron have been tied into the Bron to Chicago rumors for at least a week now. Chicago coming into play even more since yesterday.
Even the first line in the OP was about Cal coming to the Cavs… it’s a valid argument. Cal stepped up for his current team… and said… KILL THE RUMORS.
You can’t say the same for Bron. Which in my opinion is pretty shitty to Cleveland fans. And I’m still a little deterred that the league has sat there and watched the whole NY Hustle and not said a word. It aint fair to Cleveland… and yes… Bron could squashed it.
I understand your point though Sweet English… Just saying.
*Sigh* It used to be Pitino who was supposed to be headed to the NBA every offseason, now it’s Cal — same movie, different cast….
Except Pitino has a national championship.
@fallinup
If you want to bring Lebron into this, it’s worth noting that Calipari has said he’ll be back in Kentucky ‘next year,’ while Lebron has been eviscerated for not pledging his entire career to one organization.
Calipari is killing rumors that he’s going to leave his current contract for a different one(which is something Lebron can’t do), while Lebron has said all along that when his contract is up he’ll explore his options. He obviously could’ve promised the rest of his career to Cleveland, but when your big name supporting cast includes Shaq, Z, Jamison and Williams(not to mention head coach Mike Brown), I don’t think you can blame him for doing otherwise.